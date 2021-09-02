Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Pleasantville High School juniors, from left, Marion Anderson, Margaretta Kesler, Rose Mathews and Revella (Reva) Somers were photographed having a great time at their junior field trip in Mays Landing, circa 1920. Marion became a high school teacher. “Etta” married Doug Cavaleer and they raised a family on New York Road in Oceanville. Rose traveled far, marrying in Virginia and ending up in San Diego, California. Reva lived her whole life in the house she grew up in — and she lived to be 108!