Historic Galloway
Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway

0881- W.J.&S.R.R. English Creek Rd. Pomona N.J. 1888.jpg
Sarah Snow, provided

This railroad tower stood on English Creek Road in Pomona, on the West Jersey and Shore Rail Road line. These were called interlocking towers; machinery on the first floor was controlled by big levers on the second floor. This controlled the track intersections so that all engines passed through safely. Tower men manned the second floor and controlled the track. The job was called “strong arm men” because these levers were hard work to operate.

The Galloway Township Historical Society maintains the Galloway Museum, located just in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. We are open Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

