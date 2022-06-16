 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

This little sanctuary on Route 9 in Oceanville was built on land about 2,000 feet north of its current location, and on the opposite side of the road.

The building was constructed in 1869 across the street from the Centerville (Oceanville) Cemetery, and the church continues to care for the cemetery to this day.

In 1909 the building was moved to its current location on a lot next to the building on the left, that was used as a parsonage.

That building no longer stands.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and is located at 366 Jimmie Leeds Road.

