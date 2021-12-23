Historic Galloway

Here is a post card for another of the many early tourist cabin establishments along the White Horse Pike. This business was built by Mr. and Mrs. Price — that is Gladys and Bob Price — in 1937. Shown is the miniature lighthouse intended to draw the attention of tourists headed for the shore. The Gladibob Tourist Camp was indeed near the edge of Absecon; it was only a few hundred yards into Galloway, on the now overgrown lot beside Community Liquors.