Historic Galloway
Sarah Snow, provided

Here is a post card for another of the many early tourist cabin establishments along the White Horse Pike. This business was built by Mr. and Mrs. Price — that is Gladys and Bob Price — in 1937. Shown is the miniature lighthouse intended to draw the attention of tourists headed for the shore. The Gladibob Tourist Camp was indeed near the edge of Absecon; it was only a few hundred yards into Galloway, on the now overgrown lot beside Community Liquors.

You can visit the museum any Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located on Jimmie Leeds Road in front of the municipal building and across the street from Risley Square.

