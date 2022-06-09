Historic Galloway

Owen Sinclair Clark was a Galloway Township native who lost his young life in defense of the Union on July 20, 1863. He served as a private in the 7th Regiment of New Jersey Volunteers, Company A, enlisting in August of 1861 for the standard three-year tour.

On July 2, 1863, during the Battle of Gettysburg, Private Clark suffered a gunshot wound to a leg that led to his death in a Maryland hospital 18 days later. He was initially interred in Baltimore’s Loudon Cemetery, before being brought home to Galloway Township to rest beside his mother, Ann.

Owen’s younger brother Jesse enlisted just a month after Owen, and like Owen received a gunshot wound to his right leg in the Battle of Antietam. Jesse lost that leg but survived and went on to have a large family.

Jesse was a member of the GAR and possibly designed Owen’s gravestone. The stone is now broken and eroded, but the words “for a brother’s love” can still be deciphered.

