HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway

The wall where this mural of a ship at sea was painted is long gone, but documentation from the American Historical Buildings Survey remains. Called the Joseph Johnson House, it stood on Route 9 on the north side of Nacote Creek. There was no set date on it’s construction, but it was remodeled in the 1880s, when wall murals were all the rage.

The house was timber framed and had a bog ore foundation. The HABS photo was taken in 1960; the building was badly burned in 1965 and removed around 1990.

The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum is open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 300 Jimmie Leeds Road. We have air conditioning!

