 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Galloway
0 Comments
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This photo, dated 1917, is the fine home on Leipzig Avenue that was built by Daniel Gaupp after he purchased two lots from the Gloucester Farm and Home Association in 1857. He and his wife and eight children moved to Galloway Township from Germany in 1854. One of his children, Daniel Jr., died in a Confederate prison in 1864. At the time of this photo the home was owned by grandson Christopher Jr. The child on the front porch is probably Edwin, one of Daniel’s great-grandchildren. Chris Gaupp Drive is named for another great-grandson, Christian III.

We are open at the museum Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Roland Bonner is hard at work digging footing trenches for the remodeling of the Ram’s Head Inn, circa 1978. Then owner Fred Noyes undertook t…

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Gary Giberson, until recently the mayor of Port Republic, is an accomplished decoy carver. In this photo, Giberson is putting finishing touche…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News