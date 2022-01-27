Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This photo, dated 1917, is the fine home on Leipzig Avenue that was built by Daniel Gaupp after he purchased two lots from the Gloucester Farm and Home Association in 1857. He and his wife and eight children moved to Galloway Township from Germany in 1854. One of his children, Daniel Jr., died in a Confederate prison in 1864. At the time of this photo the home was owned by grandson Christopher Jr. The child on the front porch is probably Edwin, one of Daniel’s great-grandchildren. Chris Gaupp Drive is named for another great-grandson, Christian III.