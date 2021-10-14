Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

In 1861, Joseph Blackman of Leeds Point responded to a recruiting poster like this one and joined the 10th Infantry Regiment of New Jersey Volunteers. In 1864, the regiment was sent to Spotsylvania, Virginia, the site of a lengthy battle with Confederates. In the first days of fighting Private Blackman was mortally wounded. His family was told that Joseph was last seen alive sitting against a tree and dying of his wounds. His survivors were sent his Army-issued Colt .44 revolver and little else to remember him by. That gun can now be seen at the museum on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.