Historic Galloway

Annie was a lifelong resident of Oceanville, and she had a tough life, but nothing unusual for a woman in the 19th century. When she was 3 years old her father, John Cordery, died. Her mother quickly remarried, which was a necessity of the times, when life was simply impossible without a spouse. By the age of 17, Annie was married herself. She had married local bayman Nickolas Conover. They had seven children together, and lost only one, at age 2. Their eighth child was on the way when Nick died in April of 1878. Nickolas VanSant Conover was born five months later.