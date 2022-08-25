Historic Galloway

Ann Elizabeth Brown was photographed here in her mourning attire around 1905, following the death of her second husband.
Annie was a lifelong resident of Oceanville, and she had a tough life, but nothing unusual for a woman in the 19th century. When she was 3 years old her father, John Cordery, died. Her mother quickly remarried, which was a necessity of the times, when life was simply impossible without a spouse. By the age of 17, Annie was married herself. She had married local bayman Nickolas Conover. They had seven children together, and lost only one, at age 2. Their eighth child was on the way when Nick died in April of 1878. Nickolas VanSant Conover was born five months later.
Like her mother, Annie soon remarried — after all, she had seven children to feed. In 1879 she married another bayman, Samuel Brown. They had one daughter together, but she died at age 6. Sam died in 1903, so Annie was widowed again. She died and was buried in Oceanville in 1923, having lived a tough, but typical, life for a woman of her times.
