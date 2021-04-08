Historic Galloway — Weber house fireplace

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This fireplace had seen better days when it was photographed in the abandoned Weber House in 1954. However, there were still vestiges of high-end millwork to be seen.

This house was built decades before the Civil War by Lardner Clark, a well-to-do farmer and member of the prosperous Clark family.

The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.