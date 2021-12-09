Historic Galloway psychologist

Dr. Richard Cohen recently passed away at the age of 93. Dr. Cohen was a friend to the Galloway Township Historical Society but more importantly a champion for local children.

While working for the Margate school district in the early 1950s, he saw a need for his students to experience nature in person. In 1953, he created The Little Indian Day Camp on Lily Lake in Oceanville. The camp expanded to include children from Atlantic City, Ventnor and Pleasantville. He operated the camp every summer for 27 years before selling the property to the Noyes Foundation.

In this circa 1958 photo, counselor Ricky Shusta, counselor Jim McGettigan, Dr. Richard Cohen, co-owner and counselor Jack Brecher, counselor Frank Pearl and camp nurse Betty DeVos pose in front of that iconic totem pole.

We have a collection of information and artifacts relating to The Little Indian Day Camp, but we are always looking for more. We are open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.