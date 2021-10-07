Historic Galloway: Police Officer Stephen Johnson

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This is Galloway Township’s second police officer, Stephen Johnson. He is standing with his patrol vehicle, which was also his personal car. In the early years of 20th century the township had only a few officers and they used their own autos, as these cops were all part time. There simply was not much need. Officer Johnson’s first assignment was to control the new traffic light at Cologne Avenue and the White Horse Pike. It was manually operated from a small structure like a phone booth standing on the roadside.