Historic Galloway: "Phillip's Inn"

Rose and Phillip Cittadini purchased this property in 1938 on the White Horse Pike in Pinehurst and created the first restaurant to stand on the lot that is now Ram's Head Inn. This is the "Phillip's Inn", an Italian restaurant run by the owners of the "Italian Garden Restaurant" on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. Further down Pacific Avenue was the famous "Alfred's Villa", another Italian restaurant owned by the next owners of this building. I am told by a Historic Galloway reader that Rose and Phillip Cittadini continued to run the restaurant and live upstairs after they sold the business to Alfred Jackson.