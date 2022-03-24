 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway Kennedy Farm

  • 0
032422-cat-gal-historyphoto1.JPG
Sarah Snow, provided

The Leonard Kennedy Sr. farm stood on Jimmie Leeds Road and Vera King Ferris Drive, which was formerly known as Louisville Avenue, opposite Quince Avenue. There is no evidence today of this farm. It was one of many farm lots that were combined to form the Stockton University campus. Leonard Sr. and Fern (reluctantly!) sold their lot to the state for $60,000 in 1972 and started a successful garden center in Estell Manor. Their son, Lenny, already had a thriving market on the White Horse Pike.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is located within the Municipal Complex in the four-square home that fronts along Jimmie Leeds Road. The museum is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway

The building that currently houses the Galloway Florist on 6th Avenue is the oldest home in Absecon Highlands. Swedish immigrant Alida Engstro…

Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway

There was a time in South Jersey when Quakerism was the dominant religion. In the late 17th century, the Religious Society of Friends settled …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News