Historic Galloway Kennedy Farm

The Leonard Kennedy Sr. farm stood on Jimmie Leeds Road and Vera King Ferris Drive, which was formerly known as Louisville Avenue, opposite Quince Avenue. There is no evidence today of this farm. It was one of many farm lots that were combined to form the Stockton University campus. Leonard Sr. and Fern (reluctantly!) sold their lot to the state for $60,000 in 1972 and started a successful garden center in Estell Manor. Their son, Lenny, already had a thriving market on the White Horse Pike.