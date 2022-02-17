Historic Galloway Jefferie's Meat Market

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

When I was little my mother bought our meats at Jefferies’ Meat Market, 117 New Jersey Ave. in Absecon. To this day the scent of the wood shavings on the floor reminds me of that store. There was a pickle barrel and free lemonade. In the photo are butcher Roland Clifford, and owner/butcher George Jefferies, taken when the shop closed in 1976. Mr. Jefferies opened his store in 1952, and there had been a butcher doing business at that site since the 1920’s.