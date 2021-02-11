Historic Galloway: Jack Pudding and the Liepe settlement

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Although this section of Cologne is often considered a part of Galloway Township, it has been a part of Hamilton Township since 1813. This area, first settled by Heinrich Liepe in the 1860s, was known as Jack Pudding, named after the waterway that crossed it. Cologne Avenue at that time ended at the Liepe settlement, about 500 feet from the Atlantic City Expressway. Mail delivery had to come from the Galloway end of Cologne Avenue.

The blue line is the course of Jack Pudding Branch, the red line is Cologne Avenue, and the green line is the AC Expressway.

The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.