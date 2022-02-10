 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Galloway Inn
0 Comments
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway Inn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Flynn purchased this rooming house in 1925, the same year he married his second wife, Julia. She had also lost her first spouse, Russel Fenton, five years before. The Colonial Inn stood on the north side of the White Horse Pike, 175 feet west of Sixth Avenue. After Joseph’s passing, Julia held the property until 1967. She had leased space to the New Jersey State Police for 37 years, and her son Edwin Fenton became Galloway Township’s first chief of police.

We will be at the museum Saturday, from 11 a.m. to at least 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Roland Bonner is hard at work digging footing trenches for the remodeling of the Ram’s Head Inn, circa 1978. Then owner Fred Noyes undertook t…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News