Historic Galloway Inn

Joseph Flynn purchased this rooming house in 1925, the same year he married his second wife, Julia. She had also lost her first spouse, Russel Fenton, five years before. The Colonial Inn stood on the north side of the White Horse Pike, 175 feet west of Sixth Avenue. After Joseph’s passing, Julia held the property until 1967. She had leased space to the New Jersey State Police for 37 years, and her son Edwin Fenton became Galloway Township’s first chief of police.