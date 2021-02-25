Historic Galloway: Hurricane Donna

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Hurricane Donna passed just 80 miles east of Atlantic City on September 12, 1960, with wind speeds around 100 mph. This photo was taken from a boat tied to a Mott's Creek dock, and shows 2-3 feet of water on a parking lot, with oil drums, boat parts and other flotsam being pushed onto the meadows.