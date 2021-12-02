Historic Galloway Housebuilder

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

1940 was the tail-end of the Depression, and most Galloway residents were still struggling. Henry Sorg’s clothing factory in Egg Harbor City was at a standstill, but he saw a way to bring some employment to his community and get himself a fine home as well. Henry’s house on Boston Avenue was built with stone from Weymouth and pine from Hamilton Township. This photo shows logs at Schairer’s Saw Mill on Bremen Avenue, ready to be milled into lumber for the Sorg home. Sitting on the pile are Henry Sorg, Albert DiGregorio, Paul Glambatist, George Lingelbach and Joe Williman.