Historic Galloway: Home in Johnsontown
Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway: Home in Johnsontown

061721-cat-gal-history.jpg
Sarah Snow, provided

This home comes from a section of Galloway that was known as Johnsontown because, well, it was full of Johnsons. The house was located on the south side of Chestnut Neck Road, about 480 feet east of the Honey and Sweets market. It was built before the Civil War by James B. Johnson.

Here it is pictured at its new location in the Historic Smithville Village in 1973, being converted into another of the village shops, and in the process rescued from oblivion.

Come visit us at the Galloway Township Historical Society’s museum, any Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

