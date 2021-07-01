 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway: Highland Gardens
Historic Galloway: Highland Gardens

070121-cat-gal-historyphoto.jpg

One of the houses built by Henry Hornbostel

 Sarah Snow, provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Almost no one has ever heard of “Highland Gardens” in Galloway Township, but the housing development did exist for a time. In 1927, Henry Hornbostel submitted a plot map to the county for a 46-lot development. It included both sides of Sixth Avenue; with six lots facing Jimmie Leeds Road, and another street called “Charles Avenue” that was to begin on Jimmie Leeds Road, about 160 feet SW of Sixth Avenue, and run parallel with Sixth for about 1,000 feet. Well, most of this never happened, but Henry did build seven houses, of which this house is one.

If you would like to know more, stop by the GTHS Museum on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

