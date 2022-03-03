Historic Galloway General Store

Here is the Chalkley Cramer general store in 1957 as it is loaded onto a tractor for transport down the Garden State Parkway to it’s new location in The Historic Town of Smithville.

You can see the roof being removed so the structure will fit under the GSP exit bridge in Port Republic. The store had stood next to the Cramer residence on Route 9 in New Gretna since about 1860, and Chalkley Cramer operated it until his death in 1929. His daughter Theora then ran the store until it was sold to the Noyes’. This building, until just recently, housed The Pink Corset in the Shoppes at Smithville.