 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway General Store

  • 0
cramer's 001.jpg
Sarah Snow, provided

Here is the Chalkley Cramer general store in 1957 as it is loaded onto a tractor for transport down the Garden State Parkway to it’s new location in The Historic Town of Smithville.

You can see the roof being removed so the structure will fit under the GSP exit bridge in Port Republic. The store had stood next to the Cramer residence on Route 9 in New Gretna since about 1860, and Chalkley Cramer operated it until his death in 1929. His daughter Theora then ran the store until it was sold to the Noyes’. This building, until just recently, housed The Pink Corset in the Shoppes at Smithville.

We would love to see you here at the museum Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway Children

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

Beauty and the Beast ticket sales

Tickets are now on sale for Cedar Creek Theatre’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Performances will take place on Thursday, March…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News