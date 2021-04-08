 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway fireplace
Historic Galloway fireplace

Webers 1954Clarks Landing.

This fireplace had seen better days when it was photographed in the abandoned Weber House in 1954.

This fireplace had seen better days when it was photographed in the abandoned Weber House in 1954. However, there were still vestiges of high-end millwork to be seen.

This house was built decades before the Civil War by Lardner Clark, a well-to-do farmer and member of the prosperous Clark family.

