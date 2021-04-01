 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway Fine Dining: Black Steer Ranch
The Alfred Jackson (aka Liguori) family took possession of the Italian restaurant on the White Horse Pike in Pinehurst in 1959, and changed it's name to the Black Steer Ranch. One attraction was girls on horseback directing customers to a parking space. 

