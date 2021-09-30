 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway: Farmer August Filling
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway: Farmer August Filling

August Filling.jpg
Sarah Snow, provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

August Filling was one of the Filling family fruit farmers that owned and worked the acres along Genoa Avenue in Pomona. Uncle Gus married late in life. His wife, Alice Booth, was from a neighboring farm when they married in the 1920’s. Alice was born in England and came to America with her family in 1890.

Please visit the Galloway Township Historical Museum on Jimmie Leeds Road on any Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

