Historic Galloway: Doughty mill workers' cabin

Gen. Enoch Doughty owned and operated a large lumber and grist mill business in the 19th century. His property spanned about 15,000 acres, crossing the border of Galloway and Egg Harbor townships. (Absecon was incorporated in 1872, a year after the general's death.) This humble log cabin would have been used by mill workers, and was located between the North Branch and South Branch tributaries of Absecon Creek. Enoch was a brigadier general of the New Jersey Militia.

