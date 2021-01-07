 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway: Doughty mill workers' cabin
Gen. Enoch Doughty owned and operated a large lumber and grist mill business in the 19th century. His property spanned about 15,000 acres, crossing the border of Galloway and Egg Harbor townships. (Absecon was incorporated in 1872, a year after the general's death.) This humble log cabin would have been used by mill workers, and was located between the North Branch and South Branch tributaries of Absecon Creek. Enoch was a brigadier general of the New Jersey Militia.

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.

