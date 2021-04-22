Historic Galloway Depression-era camp

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Many residents don't know that a Civilian Conservation Corps camp was built on Old New York Road just 1000 feet from the Port Republic bridge in the midst of the Great Depression. This New Deal program hired young unemployed men ages 18 t0 25 and gave them work in local conservation projects like mosquito management. In return these men were paid $30 a month plus room and board at camps like this one. Concrete remnants can still be seen on the site.