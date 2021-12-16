Historic Galloway dentist

Dentistry in 1900 had improved a little from Victorian times. Dentists of the era had treadle-powered drills, Novocaine and porcelain veneers, but the number of trained dentists was still small, and many people still treated a bad tooth in the old way — pliers and a lot of whisky. Samuel Johnson, shown here in front of his place of business, was a trailblazer in 1900’s Absecon. Next to his office building is his home on New Jersey Avenue. The lady behind the fence is his widowed step-mother, Sarah.