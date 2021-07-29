Historic Galloway Civil War Veteran

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

These two distinguished gentlemen were both veterans of the Battle of Gettysburg. The man on the right is William Krieg, who immigrated from Germany as a child and owned a farm on Zurich Avenue. Mr. Krieg served in the Union Army for three years as a private. To the left is Capt. Charles Saalman, who was wounded in his left arm at Gettysburg. This photo of the two comrades was taken on Captain Saalman’s vineyard in Mullica Township.