HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway Children

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Here is a rare photo of the young family of William and Anna Liepe, taken in 1896, probably on the Liepe homestead on Cologne Avenue. From left are: Adelaide, 5; Willie, 3; Antonia, 6; Henry, 2, sitting on mom's lap; and Anna, 7. The girls are wearing identical dresses, undoubtedly sewn by mother Anna. Willie is in short pants, as was customary for boys his age. Little Henry is also in the common style of the time for his age, even though it looks like a girl's dress!

Please visit the Galloway Township Historical Museum, located on Jimmie Leeds Road, open Saturdays starting at 11 a.m.

