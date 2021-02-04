 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway Bayview
Historic Galloway Bayview

Bayview Fire 001
Sarah Snow / Provided

In July of 1972 construction of the new Bayview fire house, on New York Road in Oceanville, began beside the old one. The new firehouse was completed in 1975 and included a banquet hall, kitchen, meeting room and office, in addition to the large engine room. The previous building, (actually the second structure to house the Bayview VFC), was dedicated in 1938.

