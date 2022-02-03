Historic Galloway Ballfield

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The Cologne Volunteer Fire Company was started in 1960, and a few years later the Cobyre Ballfield was constructed behind the firehouse. The field’s construction was a community effort, like the all-volunteer fire department itself. Here John and Ronald Hess are driving a Liepe Brothers truck and Bill Will is operating the earth mover.

