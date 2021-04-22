 Skip to main content
Hamilton Administrator to leave for post in Trenton
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Earlier this month Hamilton Township Administrator Arch Liston gave the governing body two-weeks-notice that he intended to resign to accept another position in Trenton. His resignation was unanimously agreed to at the Hamilton Township Committee meeting on Monday, effective Friday, April 23.

“I am leaving to accept a challenging position to wrap up my career,” Liston said. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work with such a team of dedicated employees, especially during the pandemic crisis.”

“Both in the short-term and long-term, Hamilton Township will be a great place to live and thrive.”

“You did an outstanding job, and I am sorry to see you go,” Committeewoman Judy Link said. “It will be difficult to replace you.”

“Thank you for your professional leadership,” Mayor Charles Cain said.

An agenda item to appoint Police Chief Greg Ciambrone as interim administrator was tabled, but he was asked to attend a closed session following the meeting. That meeting also included a discussion on the recruitment process to find a new administrator.

Also at the meeting, a public hearing was held virtually on the 2021 budget, with no comments from the public or the members of the committee. Auditor Leon Costello said that the final adoption of the budget can be done once the state decides on how the allocation of federal stimulus funds can be used. Cain stated that the funds could possibly be used to offset the three-cent tax increase proposed in the budget introduced last month.

The total budgeted amount is $27.9 million. Cain pointed out that that amount is $337,000 less than in last year’s budget. However, the assessed value of the township dropped by $30.4 million last year, a decrease of 1.48%, causing the need for the tax increase.

