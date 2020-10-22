 Skip to main content
GTPD Police Blotter
GTPD Police Blotter

Galloway Township Police Blotter

Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Tieasha L. Brown, 40, of Galloway, was arrested arrested Oct. 9 and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Boukhediche, 32, of Absecon, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with defiant trespassing.

Jessica Spell, 32, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with poss of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Matthew Campise, 31, of Galloway, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with DWI and poss CDS.

Keith Ospina, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with DWI, possess of a large capacity ammo magazine, possess weapon, poss of CDS, and poss of drug paraphernalia.

Caprice E. Brown, 32, of Brooklyn, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with poss of CDS and poss of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley M. Gowans, 34, of Newark, was arrested oct. 4 and charged with poss of CDS.

Khadijah E. Spearman, 32, of Newark, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with poss of CDS.

