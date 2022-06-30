Go Green Galloway

The term keystone species gets mentioned in popular press articles from time to time and so I thought I would write a little bit about one of the seminal studies to demonstrate the concept. The National Resource Council defines keystone species as those that exert influence over their ecological community composition out of proportion to their abundance. If a true keystone species is removed from an ecological community, that community will dramatically change.

In the 1960s, Robert Paine (paper printed in the journal American Naturalist) conducted experiments in the area between low and high tides (intertidal) of rocky shores on the west coast of the United States. The design of the experiments was incredibly straightforward: understanding that a sea star (or starfish) species was the key predator in this environment, he excluded sea stars from some plots (approximately 24-feet x 6-feet), and left others undisturbed (as a control site). And then the area was watched (and recorded) to see what would happen.

What he saw would become the basis for the term he would coin just a few short years later- keystone species. The plots where the sea stars were removed, formerly occupied by a diverse mix of species, first became dominated by barnacles, then became dominated by mussels. So, this relatively complex system, when a key species was removed, became largely monopolized by a single species. It wasn’t just predation, or one animal eating other animals, that kept the community in order– on the rocky coast there were small predatory snails as well. However, the snails could only eat one barnacle at a time and did not exert anything near the influence of the sea star that is capable of consuming 20-60 barnacles at once. Consequently, diversity in that environment appeared to be a function of not just predation, but predation intensity. Paine’s experiment had shown, pretty convincingly, that removing a single species (the sea star) could radically change a shoreline from one containing a diverse mix of species to a much simpler, less diverse one.

In Paine’s case, he experimentally manipulated plots of the environment to document what would happen when a keystone species was removed. It is probably not hard to imagine the many uncontrolled experiments that are happening every day where climate change or some other factor is displacing an important species. Connell’s experiment is a good reminder of the disproportionate impact a single species can exert on our environment, and consequently, the importance of maintaining the diversity of our native species.