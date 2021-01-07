Go Green Galloway kept busy In 2020

An ambitious set of initiatives on the topic of single use plastics reduction were bundled into a grant proposal called “Reduce, Reuse, INSPIRE!” This was done through the Sustainable Jersey program, in partnership with the Absecon Green Team. We were successful in receiving this $20,000 grant and have begun a multi-pronged effort to reduce plastic usage, create alternatives, and educate the public about current and proposed actions at the municipal, county and state level. We have begun to give various grades of our schools the opportunity to use creativity to help the messaging for this project through science, art and video production. With the help of the Galloway Township Public Works Department, we were able to supply the first reusable water bottle filling station at the Patriot Lake bathroom/utility storage building near Imagination Station. This will be replicated at least once more at one of the sports complex buildings. The purpose of these units is to encourage a great reduction in the number of single-use plastic disposable water bottles. Also related to this grant, on October 10th an online showing and discussion was held around the movie “A Plastic Ocean.” Assisting in the discussion were representatives of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the South Jersey Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and Clean Ocean Action.