Go Green Galloway kept busy In 2020

Sustainability requires persistence and a strong dash of showing up — qualities that are available in a deep well within the Go Green Galloway team! 2020 threw down all sorts of roadblocks, but GGG managed to regroup and carry on. I’d like to describe some of the projects and events that have been completed or are ongoing:
An ambitious set of initiatives on the topic of single use plastics reduction were bundled into a grant proposal called “Reduce, Reuse, INSPIRE!” This was done through the Sustainable Jersey program, in partnership with the Absecon Green Team. We were successful in receiving this $20,000 grant and have begun a multi-pronged effort to reduce plastic usage, create alternatives, and educate the public about current and proposed actions at the municipal, county and state level. We have begun to give various grades of our schools the opportunity to use creativity to help the messaging for this project through science, art and video production. With the help of the Galloway Township Public Works Department, we were able to supply the first reusable water bottle filling station at the Patriot Lake bathroom/utility storage building near Imagination Station. This will be replicated at least once more at one of the sports complex buildings. The purpose of these units is to encourage a great reduction in the number of single-use plastic disposable water bottles. Also related to this grant, on October 10th an online showing and discussion was held around the movie “A Plastic Ocean.” Assisting in the discussion were representatives of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the South Jersey Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and Clean Ocean Action.
The Peaceful Pickers, the name we picked for our intrepid road and site cleanup committee, was somewhat hamstrung by the temporary suspension of the NJ Clean Communities Program. However, the group participated in the Make A Difference Day cleanup of several roads and off-road sites. Individuals continue to clean up whenever possible, and 52 weekly cleanups of the Clarks Landing site on the border of Galloway and Egg Harbor City were accomplished with the help of the very supportive Atlantic County Utilities Authority.
Despite the formidable challenges presented by COVID-19, GGG managed to present a full season of the Galloway Green Market at the Village Greene of Smithville. The market ran every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., starting June 25 and ending Sept. 3. Though scaled back and with health measures in place, the entire season was accomplished without rainouts or cancellations.
GGG hosted a very successful online webinar with author and educator Doug Tallamy, in support of his latest book “Nature’s Best Hope.” Tallamy is an expert presenter on the topics of birds, pollinators, butterflies, bees, moths and insects of all types and their relationship with native trees, shrubs, ground covers and perennial plants. He presented a compelling case for us all to participate in a “Homegrown National Park,” made up of each of our properties and public lands doing as much as possible to support native species of plants and wildlife. This could easily provide much needed connectivity for species and create the largest integrated “national park” area in the country. The program was a partnership with the Southeast Chapter of the New Jersey Native Plant Society, the Evesham Green Team and our tech guru Mike Jacobs. Mike deftly handled approximately 330 people in the online interactive attendance.
The Galloway Demonstration Living Green Roof project is atop the shade structure at the Community Garden on the Municipal Complex grounds behind the library. This very interesting and successful project highlights the benefits of this technology and was chosen in 2020, by grant supplier Sustainable Jersey, as one of their top six selections in the state for innovation, green infrastructure, stormwater management and education.
Galloway has a very special gem called the Glenn By The Bay Park, co-located with the Veterans Memorial Park, on Route 9 and Biscayne Avenue on the border of Absecon, extending out to Reeds Bay. GGG has expanded on a partnership with the Galloway Environmental Commission’s “Twelve Tenacious Invasives” video project (available by Googling YouTubeTwelveTenaciousInvasives). The team is working its way through the huge property and freeing up beautiful native trees from invasive vines that have and are continuing to kill them. Vines like Chinese wisteria, wild grape, Oriental bittersweet, multiflora rose, English ivy and more are being removed and disposed of as trash instead of infecting compost or mulch piles. Further, members of the GGG team have participated in the identification of individual trees as part of a Community Forestry project in Galloway parks. This will assist in the monitoring and care of resources.
Weekly Go Green Galloway columns have been published in The Current and other weekly papers of The Press of Atlantic City or their websites, sometimes picked up online and distributed through social media around the country. All of the articles are based on some interpretation of sustainability, with widely varied topics and frequent guest contributors from many different backgrounds.
Maintenance of previously established projects is part of the deal, so the team continued to help, in 2020, to maintain the Galloway Community Garden infrastructure and also the Municipal Demonstration Rain Garden at the west side parking lot.
Also as a service toward sustainability, GGG assisted in a promotional campaign to urge participation in the 2020 Census. This was done through media, tabling at events and speaking engagements. Similarly, GGG worked to educate the public about current and future legislative efforts regarding plastic pollution, stormwater management, green infrastructure and landscaping techniques.
There are more efforts underway by GGG as a local team and in partnership with other municipalities, counties, the state of New Jersey, the federal government and many nonprofit environmental service groups. We are always in need of help in the form of new members or a pool of volunteers for special project needs. Perhaps consider making 2021 another busy and eventful year with us; contact us via the information below. Keep your best possible outlook for the new year!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.