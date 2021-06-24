GEHR High School Board honored with state certification

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education recently was honored for receiving the Carole E. Larsen Master Board Certification under the New Jersey School Boards Association’s Board Member Academy.

The award recognizes high-performing school boards that have undergone additional training that is designed to give school board members a firm foundation in the governance skills needed to carry out their elected responsibilities.

The Board of Education received its award at the May 12 virtual meeting of the Atlantic County School Boards Association and Jane Kershner, New Jersey School Boards Association director of field services, was present at the Board’s June 7 meeting to give an in-person presentation.

The Carole E. Larsen Master Board Certification is the NJSBA Board Member Academy’s highest honor. To earn this award, a currently certified or recertified board must complete at least 10 hours of additional training. The board attends the training along with its superintendent, and the board must provide evidence to demonstrate an emphasis on student achievement in their board actions.