At the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's board meeting Jan. 7 at Cedar Creek High School, the oath of office was administered to the following board members, from left, Peggy Capone of Hamilton Township, Darrell Edmonds of Hamilton Township and Margaret Guenther of Galloway Township. Missing from the photo is Greg Kehrli of Mullica Township.
GEHR Board Members/Oath of Office
- Julie Hazard GEHR news/media coordinator
