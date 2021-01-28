 Skip to main content
GEHR Board Members/Oath of Office
GEHR Board Members/Oath of Office

012821_gal_gehrboard board

At the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's board meeting Jan. 7 at Cedar Creek High School, the oath of office was administered to the following board members, from left, Peggy Capone of Hamilton Township, Darrell Edmonds of Hamilton Township and Margaret Guenther of Galloway Township. Missing from the photo is Greg Kehrli of Mullica Township.

 JULIE HAZARD / provided

