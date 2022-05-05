Galloway veteran participates in Honor Flight to Washington

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Richard Price was selected to participate in New Jersey’s Honor Flight on April 22. The Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit in which veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are recognized for their service and taken to Washington, D.C., to visit national monuments. All honored veterans travel at no cost to them.

Price joined the military in 1962 and was a first lieutenant in Army intelligence. He served for approximately five years, including in the Vietnam War, and was the recipient of the Atlantic County Veterans’ Service Medal. After his military service, Price owned and operated several successful businesses, raised his family and retired in Galloway, where he lives with his wife, Brenda.

More than 80 veterans from New Jersey participated in this year’s NJ Honor Flight. The trip took place April 21 and included a full day of recognition for the veterans. They visited multiple war memorials and service monuments in the D.C. area, including the Air Force Memorial, the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the World War II Memorial. The U.S. Marine Corps Firing Unit from Arlington, Virginia, performed a 21-gun salute and played taps.

The day wrapped with a special escort through town with the assistance of multiple police departments and motorcycle clubs in the area. The motorcade was led by Glenn “Big White” Mullary of the Legion Riders (American Legion Post #252). Riders from Legion Riders #252, #281 and #352, Warrior Watch, Combat Vet, Rollin Syndicate, Elks Riders, Lighthouse Riders and Christian Riders helped the veterans arrive safely at their destination.

Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey, organized by Pam & Ron Pontano, of Sewell, Gloucester County, is one of more than 130 Honor Flight chapters in the United States. As a whole, the national network serves more than 22,000 veterans each year.

If you are a veteran interested in participating in Honor Flight, visit sjhonorflight.org to download an application. For more information, contact Ron and Pam at honorflightnj@comcast.net or 856-589-5072. The next Honor Flight is scheduled to be held in the fall.