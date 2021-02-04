Galloway Township Police Department police blotter 1/17/21 - 1/23/21

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Praful Patel, 55 of Hamilton, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Dever and charged with DWI and Reckless Driving on January 23.
Randy Mccann, 40 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Lopez and charged with Obstruction on January 23.
Abdul Woodall, 32 of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with DWI on January 23.
Salvadore Pinkney, 40 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Dever and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Hypodermic Needle on January 23.
Salvadore Pinkney, 40 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with Possession of CDS and Distribution of CDS on January 23.
Paul Wasdyke, 57 of Smithville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. William Kline and charged with Hindering on January 22.
Dupree Fredericks, 21 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael LoBosco and charged with Possession of CDS on January 21.
Jesse Rios, 31 of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael LoBosco and charged with Possession of CDS on January 21.
Brett Welcz, 31 of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Lobosco and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on January 21.
Jeffery Schneider, 28 of Brooklyn, NY was arrested by SFC. Winneberger and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession/Distribution of a Hypodermic Needle on January 19.
Aleem Diggs, 26 of South River, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with Large Capacity of Ammo Magazine, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of CDS on January 19.
Destiny Dyson, 27 of Keansburg, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with with Large Capacity of Ammo Magazine, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of CDS on January 19.
Justin Foat, 27 of New Brunswick, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with Large Capacity of Ammo Magazine, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of CDS on January 19.
Autum Stroud, 27 of Kingburg, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with with Large Capacity of Ammo Magazine, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of CDS on January 19.
Cierra Davis, 19 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr., and charged with Possession of CDS on January 18.
Nicholas Cicerello, 27 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Alvin Cantona and charged with DWI on January 17.
Jayce Thomas, 29 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Keith Smith and charged with Hindering on January 17.
Jack Borkoski, 19 of Red Bank, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Alvin Cantona and charged with Criminal Mischief and Alcoholic Beverage Under Legal Age on January 17.