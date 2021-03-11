Galloway Township police blotter

Joseph Bailey, 33, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested February 26 and charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy.

Eric Boukhediche, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested February 25 and charged with multiple burglaries and multiple criminal attempts.

Justin Rabb Jr., 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested February 24 and charged with defiant trespassing.

Justin Delvalle, 31, of Ventnor, was arrested February 21 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.

Brittney Melanson, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested February 21 and charged with DWI.