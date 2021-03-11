 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway Township police blotter
0 comments

Galloway Township police blotter

  • 0

Joseph Bailey, 33, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested February 26 and charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy. 

Eric Boukhediche, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested February 25 and charged with multiple burglaries and multiple criminal attempts. 

Justin Rabb Jr., 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested February 24 and charged with defiant trespassing.

Justin Delvalle, 31, of Ventnor, was arrested February 21 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS. 

Brittney Melanson, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested February 21 and charged with DWI.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News