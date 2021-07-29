Galloway Township police blotter

Roseann Mangold, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 17.

Nicole E. Cavileer, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with harassment on July 15.

Shaquan M. Briggs, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, criminal mischief, criminal mischief with damage and harassment on July 15.

John W. Thomas III, 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief with damage, criminal attempt and possession of burglar tools on July 15.

Cinque D. Smith, 41, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft on July 14.

James C. Racz, 52, of Woodbine, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 13.

Justine L. Facciolini, 31, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on July 13.

Charles P. Munson, 44, of Runnemede, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on July 13.

