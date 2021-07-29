 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway Township police blotter
0 comments

Galloway Township police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roseann Mangold, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 17.

Nicole E. Cavileer, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with harassment on July 15.

Shaquan M. Briggs, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, criminal mischief, criminal mischief with damage and harassment on July 15.

John W. Thomas III, 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief with damage, criminal attempt and possession of burglar tools on July 15.

Cinque D. Smith, 41, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft on July 14.

James C. Racz, 52, of Woodbine, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 13.

Justine L. Facciolini, 31, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on July 13.

Charles P. Munson, 44, of Runnemede, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on July 13.

Justine L. Facciolini, 31, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with hindering and criminal trespassing on July 13.

John J Sigman Jr., 34, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing on July 13.

Charles P. Munson, 44, of Runnemede, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing July 13.

Hillary D. Rossell, 35, of Oaklyn, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 13.

James E. Newcomb, 26, of Prescott, AZ was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief with damage on July 13.

Ashley R. Ramos, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles on July 13.

Raynond J. Glisson 3rd, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief with damage and criminal trespassing on July 11.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

These two distinguished gentlemen were both veterans of the Battle of Gettysberg. The man on the right is William Krieg, who immigrated from G…

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

This railroad tower stood on English Creek Road in Pomona, on the West Jersey and Shore Rail Road line. These were called interlocking towers;…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News