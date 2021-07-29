Galloway Township police blotter

Roseann Mangold, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 17.
Nicole E. Cavileer, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with harassment on July 15.
Shaquan M. Briggs, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, criminal mischief, criminal mischief with damage and harassment on July 15.
John W. Thomas III, 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief with damage, criminal attempt and possession of burglar tools on July 15.
Cinque D. Smith, 41, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft on July 14.
James C. Racz, 52, of Woodbine, was arrested and charged with DWI on July 13.
Justine L. Facciolini, 31, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on July 13.
Justine L. Facciolini, 31, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with hindering and criminal trespassing on July 13.
John J Sigman Jr., 34, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing on July 13.
Hillary D. Rossell, 35, of Oaklyn, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 13.
James E. Newcomb, 26, of Prescott, AZ was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief with damage on July 13.
Ashley R. Ramos, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles on July 13.
Raynond J. Glisson 3rd, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief with damage and criminal trespassing on July 11.