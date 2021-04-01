Galloway Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Michael Alexander, 41, of Rochester, NY, was arrested March 20 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and possession of a weapon.

Benjamin Watkins, 50, of Willingboro, was arrested March 20 and charged with DWI and resisting arrest.

Brian Berry, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 19 and charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and harassment.

Nadiya Bishop, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 17 and charged with DWI, Reckless Driving, Driving when Driver’s License Suspended, and Leaving Scene of Accident.

Mardell Erickson, 55, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 15 and charged with defiant trespassing

Angela Spatocco, 39, of Upper Darby, PA, was arrested March 14 and charged with possession of CDS.