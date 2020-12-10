 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway Township Police Blotter
0 comments

Galloway Township Police Blotter

  • 0

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Robert Marcone, 45, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Anthony Colaneri Jr., 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Marques Martinez-Reid Jr., 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of CDS.

Diamond Price, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with criminal mischief.

Matthew Sommers, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with possession of CDS.

Bobby Barley, 60, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Carmen Cruz, 49, of Paterson, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with possession of CDS.

Jared Gatto, 33, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with criminal mischief.

James Rodriguez, 24, of Buena, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with criminal mischief.

Jennifer Sarikas, 28, of Farmingdale, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with fugitive from justice.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News