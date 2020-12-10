Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Robert Marcone, 45, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Anthony Colaneri Jr., 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Marques Martinez-Reid Jr., 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of CDS.

Diamond Price, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with criminal mischief.

Matthew Sommers, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with possession of CDS.

Bobby Barley, 60, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Carmen Cruz, 49, of Paterson, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with possession of CDS.

Jared Gatto, 33, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with criminal mischief.