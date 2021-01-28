Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Ahmed Bashir, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with obstruction.

Robin Krug, 45, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Antoni Sherard Lewis, 31, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Alejandro Colorado-Hernande, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with distribution of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of CDS.

Daniel Mytee Myers, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Tadros, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with DWI and use/influence of CDS.

Daniel Conover Jr., 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief with damage.

Robert Dicerbo, 38, of Milmay, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with fugitive from justice.