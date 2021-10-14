 Skip to main content
Galloway Township police blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jason A. Dare-Gentile, 38, of Mays Landing, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with hindering.

Steven C. Palmer, 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with theft and defiant trespassing.

Jalen Torres, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with criminal attempt.

Giovana Bove, 35, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with DWI, criminal mischief, possession of CDS and possession of hypodermic needle.

Diane F. Donelan, 60, of Galloway Township, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS.

Michael J. Rowe, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.

Jalen Torres, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with conspiracy and burglary.

