Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Vito C. Anderson, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Brian Tennant and charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools Nov. 7

Victor Torres III, 38, of Blackwood, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 6

Monika S. Scott, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Gregory Gillespie and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance Nov. 6

Jeffrey Colon, 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Michael Osorio and charged with DWI Nov. 5

Rodney T. Cross, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Kevin Dever and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction Nov. 5

Christine A. Lampe, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Kathleen Guenther and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 5

Ronald W. Legates Jr., 19, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Officer Jeramy Hudson and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 4