Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Shannon Odonnell, 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Richard Andrews and charged with criminal trespassing Nov. 14

Elicelly Melendez, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer David LaSassa and charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 14

Andrew Wilson, 18, of Dennis Township, was arrested by Officer Kevin Dever and charged with burglary, theft, conspiracy and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime Nov. 13

Tyshaun Cannon, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Christopher Fitting and charged with criminal mischief with camage Nov. 11

Stephanie Perri, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Officer Christopher Fitting and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 09

Theron Parrish-Jordan, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Officer Elizabeth Kemp and charged with possession of CDS on Nov. 08

Alicia Saccoccia, 33, of Brigantine, was arrested by Officer Paul Dooner and charged with DWI on Nov. 08