Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Agustin R. Hernandez, 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Amando Porrini and charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 19.

Edward Ranger, 63, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Paul Dooner and charged with improper behavior Dec. 18.

Jabrail Kelly, 22, of Somers Point, was arrested by Officer Paul Dooner and charged with hindering Dec. 14.

Anthony Growalt, 53, of Margate, was arrested by Officer Alvin Cantona and charged with DWI and reckless driving Dec. 14.

Apolonio Cruz, 57, of Toms River, was arrested by Officer Keith Smith and charged with DWI on Dec. 14.

Jerry Coombs, 42, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Richard Andrews and charged with DWI, possession of controlled dangerous substance, use/influence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and failed to give CDS to police Dec. 13.

Alex Christopher Ward, 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer David LaSassa and charged with possession of CDS on Dec. 13.