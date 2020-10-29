 Skip to main content
Galloway Township Police Blotter
Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Herbert L. Myers, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

John J. Ryan, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Stacey Kolodziej, 54, of Oak Ridge, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with DWI.

Breya S. Dicks, 55, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with obstruction.

Daniel J. Hitchner, 25, of Whitehouse Station, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with DWI.

David A. Paredes, 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with endangering welfare of a child.

